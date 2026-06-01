U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justice Snovel, 341st Missile Security Forces Squadron missile security operator, pushes a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during the Defender Challenge held during National Police Week at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, May 13, 2026. The Defender Challenge tests Airmen and officers through a series of events designed to replicate challenges they may encounter in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 19:07
|Photo ID:
|9724266
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-US330-1343
|Resolution:
|4800x3194
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AFB, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Ethan Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.