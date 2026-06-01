341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justice Snovel, 341st Missile Security Forces Squadron missile security operator, pushes a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during the Defender Challenge held during National Police Week at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, May 13, 2026. The Defender Challenge tests Airmen and officers through a series of events designed to replicate challenges they may encounter in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson)