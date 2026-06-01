341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Trinity Johnwell, left, and Airman 1st Class Evan Crowder, 341st Security Forces Squadron Defenders, pull a Security Forces Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during the Defender Challenge held in honor of National Police Week at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, May 13, 2026. The challenge’s obstacles test cooperation and rapid task allocation, reinforcing tactical decision-making in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson)