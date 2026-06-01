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    341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders [Image 4 of 7]

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    341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders

    MALMSTROM AFB, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson 

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Trinity Johnwell, left, and Airman 1st Class Evan Crowder, 341st Security Forces Squadron Defenders, pull a Security Forces Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during the Defender Challenge held in honor of National Police Week at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, May 13, 2026. The challenge’s obstacles test cooperation and rapid task allocation, reinforcing tactical decision-making in the field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 19:07
    Photo ID: 9724265
    VIRIN: 260513-F-US330-1182
    Resolution: 3653x2431
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: MALMSTROM AFB, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Ethan Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders
    341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders
    341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders
    341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders
    341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders
    341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders
    341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders

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    TAGS

    Malmstrom AFB
    AFGSC
    20th Air Force
    Police Week 2026

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