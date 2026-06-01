U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Imam Randle, 341st Security Forces Squadron Defender, plays in a basketball tournament during National Police Week at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, May 12, 2026. The competition enhanced morale while testing teamwork and agility, fostering a positive environment and reinforcing mission-essential skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 19:06
|Photo ID:
|9724264
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-US330-1058
|Resolution:
|4767x3172
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AFB, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Ethan Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.