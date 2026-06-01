341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Imam Randle, 341st Security Forces Squadron Defender, plays in a basketball tournament during National Police Week at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, May 12, 2026. The competition enhanced morale while testing teamwork and agility, fostering a positive environment and reinforcing mission-essential skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson)