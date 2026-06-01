U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Voorhies, 341st Missile Wing commander, gives remarks during the National Police Week opening ceremony at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, May 11, 2026. Observed annually, National Police Week honors Defenders and law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 19:06
|Photo ID:
|9724263
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-US330-1425
|Resolution:
|4506x2998
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AFB, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Ethan Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.