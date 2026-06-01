341st Missile Wing Defenders recognize Police Week, honor fallen Defenders

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justice Snovel, 341st Missile Security Forces Squadron missile security operator, takes part in the Fallen Defenders ruck march during National Police Week at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, May 11, 2026. The ruck march initiated the week’s events, as base personnel completed a 5K ruck in honor of fallen Defenders and other law enforcement personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ethan Wilson)