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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kieran Dhillon, USSF director of psychological health, and U.S. Air Force Col. Ernest “Spider” Webb, medical operations and standards division chief for the USSF Medical Operations Directorate, visit Clear Space Force Station in Anderson, Alaska, January 2026. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Kieran Dhillon)