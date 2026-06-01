U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kieran Dhillon, USSF director of psychological health, and U.S. Air Force Col. Ernest “Spider” Webb, medical operations and standards division chief for the USSF Medical Operations Directorate, visit Clear Space Force Station in Anderson, Alaska, January 2026. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Kieran Dhillon)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 09:38
|Photo ID:
|9722614
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-F3011-1002
|Resolution:
|1606x2856
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|CLEAR AIR FORCE STATION, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Guardian mental health: Q&A with USSF’s director of psychological health
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