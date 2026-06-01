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    Guardian mental health: Q&A with USSF’s director of psychological health [Image 1 of 2]

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    Guardian mental health: Q&amp;A with USSF’s director of psychological health

    PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Medical Service   

    U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Kieran Dhillon, USSF director of psychological health, visits Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, for the third annual Guardian Arena, December 2025. The competition brought Space Force units together for a series of physical, academic, and tactical events to assess operational readiness and team performance. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kieran Dhillon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 09:39
    Photo ID: 9722611
    VIRIN: 260603-F-F3011-1001
    Resolution: 556x744
    Size: 191.19 KB
    Location: PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    resilience
    USSF
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    U.S. Space Force
    Mental health

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