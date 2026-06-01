U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Kieran Dhillon, USSF director of psychological health, visits Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, for the third annual Guardian Arena, December 2025. The competition brought Space Force units together for a series of physical, academic, and tactical events to assess operational readiness and team performance. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kieran Dhillon)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 09:39
|Photo ID:
|9722611
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-F3011-1001
|Resolution:
|556x744
|Size:
|191.19 KB
|Location:
|PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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Guardian mental health: Q&A with USSF’s director of psychological health
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