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    BACH Bids Farewell to Horton Family [Image 10 of 13]

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    BACH Bids Farewell to Horton Family

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Lt. Col. Clarisa Horton of BACH, and her husband Lt. Col. Jeremy Horton of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) retired in a dual retirement ceremony May 29, 2026.

    Thank you both for your service, leadership, and sacrifice. We wish you and your family nothing but success and happiness in this next chapter!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9720533
    VIRIN: 260529-D-DQ133-3213
    Resolution: 3910x2607
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, BACH Bids Farewell to Horton Family [Image 13 of 13], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    BACH Bids Farewell to Horton Family
    BACH Bids Farewell to Horton Family
    BACH Bids Farewell to Horton Family
    BACH Bids Farewell to Horton Family
    BACH Bids Farewell to Horton Family
    BACH Bids Farewell to Horton Family
    BACH Bids Farewell to Horton Family
    BACH Bids Farewell to Horton Family
    BACH Bids Farewell to Horton Family
    BACH Bids Farewell to Horton Family
    BACH Bids Farewell to Horton Family
    BACH Bids Farewell to Horton Family
    BACH Bids Farewell to Horton Family

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