BACH Bids Farewell to Horton Family

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Lt. Col. Clarisa Horton of BACH, and her husband Lt. Col. Jeremy Horton of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) retired in a dual retirement ceremony May 29, 2026.



Thank you both for your service, leadership, and sacrifice. We wish you and your family nothing but success and happiness in this next chapter!