Lt. Col. Clarisa Horton of BACH, and her husband Lt. Col. Jeremy Horton of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) retired in a dual retirement ceremony May 29, 2026.
Thank you both for your service, leadership, and sacrifice. We wish you and your family nothing but success and happiness in this next chapter!
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 11:58
|Photo ID:
|9720527
|VIRIN:
|260529-D-DQ133-3207
|Resolution:
|2948x1965
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Bids Farewell to Horton Family [Image 13 of 13], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.