Col. Kim, You-Hwan, U.S. Forces Korea Program Division Chief, Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency, at a symposium with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District on June 1, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. He encouraged discussion from both agencies to continue moving forward, sharing that the continuation of the events means that they have the same objective of improving program execution. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 21:12
|Photo ID:
|9719498
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-QR280-1043
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution
No keywords found.