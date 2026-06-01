USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution

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Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District and Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency join for a symposium on June 1, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The agenda of this iteration of the workshops focused on construction change processes. Presentations from both agencies allowed both to learn from each other’s methods. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)