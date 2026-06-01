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    USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution [Image 3 of 4]

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    USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.31.2026

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District and Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency join for a symposium on June 1, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The agenda of this iteration of the workshops focused on construction change processes. Presentations from both agencies allowed both to learn from each other’s methods. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 21:12
    Photo ID: 9719494
    VIRIN: 260601-A-QR280-1032
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution
    USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution
    USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution
    USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution

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    USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution

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    USACE FED
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