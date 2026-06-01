(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.31.2026

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    David Chai, deputy district engineer and chief of Programs and Project Management Division (DPM), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, and Col. Kim, You-Hwan, U.S. Forces Korea Program Division Chief, Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency, opened the first joint symposium for the two agencies in 2026 by highlighting the shared goal of improving project delivery on June 1 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 21:12
    Photo ID: 9719489
    VIRIN: 260601-A-QR280-1030
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution
    USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution
    USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution
    USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Symposium
    host nation
    USACE FED
    USACE
    MND DIA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery