USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution

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David Chai, deputy district engineer and chief of Programs and Project Management Division (DPM), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, and Col. Kim, You-Hwan, U.S. Forces Korea Program Division Chief, Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency, opened the first joint symposium for the two agencies in 2026 by highlighting the shared goal of improving project delivery on June 1 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)