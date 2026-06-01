USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution

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David Chai, deputy district engineer and chief of Programs and Project Management Division (DPM), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, and Col. Kim, You-hwan, U.S. Forces Korea Program Division Chief, Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency, meet for a symposium on June 1, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. This continues a series of workshops launched in 2025 to foster a better understanding of execution processes and regulations for both FED and MND-DIA. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)