David Chai, deputy district engineer and chief of Programs and Project Management Division (DPM), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, and Col. Kim, You-hwan, U.S. Forces Korea Program Division Chief, Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency, meet for a symposium on June 1, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. This continues a series of workshops launched in 2025 to foster a better understanding of execution processes and regulations for both FED and MND-DIA. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 21:12
|Photo ID:
|9719485
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-QR280-1001
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE FED, MND-DIA hold first joint symposium of 2026 to strengthen project execution
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