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    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation [Image 1 of 11]

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    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2019

    Photo by Laura Levering 

    Fort Eisenhower Public Affairs Office

    On March 27, 2019, shovels dug in to the ground, starting construction on the new Cyber Center of Excellence campus. (Photo by Bill Bengtson /Fort Gordon Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2019
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 12:59
    Photo ID: 9718207
    VIRIN: 190327-O-IO061-8328
    Resolution: 1079x632
    Size: 292.81 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation [Image 11 of 11], by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation

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