On March 27, 2019, shovels dug in to the ground, starting construction on the new Cyber Center of Excellence campus. (Photo by Bill Bengtson /Fort Gordon Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 12:59
|Photo ID:
|9718207
|VIRIN:
|190327-O-IO061-8328
|Resolution:
|1079x632
|Size:
|292.81 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation [Image 11 of 11], by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
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