Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation

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First Lieutenant Andrew Chung, 442nd Signal Battalion, pauses for a picture March 27 with two descendants of Medal of Honor recipient and Greely Hall namesake Adolphus Greely: Jack Greely (great-grandson), of Leonardtown, Maryland; and Alice Greely Nelson (great-granddaughter), of Baltimore.