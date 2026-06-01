First Lieutenant Andrew Chung, 442nd Signal Battalion, pauses for a picture March 27 with two descendants of Medal of Honor recipient and Greely Hall namesake Adolphus Greely: Jack Greely (great-grandson), of Leonardtown, Maryland; and Alice Greely Nelson (great-granddaughter), of Baltimore.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 12:59
|Photo ID:
|9718199
|VIRIN:
|200717-O-IO061-7248
|Resolution:
|1004x689
|Size:
|202.03 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation [Image 11 of 11], by Laura Levering, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
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