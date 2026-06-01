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    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation [Image 11 of 11]

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    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Maria Blanchard 

    Fort Eisenhower Public Affairs Office

    MCA 2, on the left, continues construction while MCA 1, on the right, was turned over to Fort Gordon. (Photo Credit: Maria Blanchard, Fort Gordon and CCoE Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 12:59
    Photo ID: 9718197
    VIRIN: 260529-A-XD628-3860
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation [Image 11 of 11], by Maria Blanchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation

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    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation

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