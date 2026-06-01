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    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation [Image 10 of 11]

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    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Maria Blanchard 

    Fort Eisenhower Public Affairs Office

    On the morning of May 29, 2026, leaders from the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence (CCoE), U.S. Army Garrison Fort Gordon, Fort Gordon Director of Public Works, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) gathered at the entrance of Military Construction Army (MCA) 1 for a formal facility transfer ceremony — a quiet but significant moment in Fort Gordon's ongoing transformation into the nation's premier hub for signal, cyber, and electromagnetic warfare training.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 12:59
    Photo ID: 9718196
    VIRIN: 260529-A-XD628-3858
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation [Image 11 of 11], by Maria Blanchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation

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    Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    CCOE
    USACE
    T2COM

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