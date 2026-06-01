Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation

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On the morning of May 29, 2026, leaders from the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence (CCoE), U.S. Army Garrison Fort Gordon, Fort Gordon Director of Public Works, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) gathered at the entrance of Military Construction Army (MCA) 1 for a formal facility transfer ceremony — a quiet but significant moment in Fort Gordon's ongoing transformation into the nation's premier hub for signal, cyber, and electromagnetic warfare training.