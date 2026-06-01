Date Taken: 05.29.2026 Date Posted: 06.01.2026 12:59 Photo ID: 9718160 VIRIN: 260529-A-XD628-3837 Resolution: 4496x3000 Size: 2.41 MB Location: US

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This work, Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation [Image 11 of 11], by Maria Blanchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.