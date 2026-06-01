Savannah District Engineer Col. Ronald Sturgeon and Fort Gordon Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Kazor, with the signed transfer document.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 12:59
|Photo ID:
|9718160
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-XD628-3837
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation [Image 11 of 11], by Maria Blanchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Gordon Reaches a Milestone in Army Cyber and Signal Transformation
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