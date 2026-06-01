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    Idaho National Guard, Idaho Department of Lands train to prepare for fire season [Image 2 of 12]

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    Idaho National Guard, Idaho Department of Lands train to prepare for fire season

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Rusty Rehl 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    An Idaho Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew conducts water bucket training near Lucky Peak Reservoir May 19, 2026.
    Idaho National Guard aviation crews conducted the training alongside Idaho Department of Lands personnel May 19 and 20 in preparation for the 2026 fire season. The IDL experts employed reflective panels to simulate active fires and communicated with Army National Guard pilots to maximize the efficiency of each 530-gallon bucket of water dropped.
    In addition to the fleet of Black Hawks and crews standing by to support seasonal wildland firefighting efforts, Orchard Fire and Emergency Services is providing initial and refresher Wildland Firefighter 2 training to Idaho National Guard members. To date, more than 250 Idaho Guardsmen have completed the qualification course, ensuring they are ready to work fire lines in support ground operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 12:44
    Photo ID: 9718145
    VIRIN: 260519-O-IB272-1553
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Idaho National Guard, Idaho Department of Lands train to prepare for fire season [Image 12 of 12], by CPL Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Idaho National Guard, Idaho Department of Lands train to prepare for fire season
    Idaho National Guard, Idaho Department of Lands train to prepare for fire season
    Idaho National Guard, Idaho Department of Lands train to prepare for fire season
    Idaho National Guard, Idaho Department of Lands train to prepare for fire season
    Idaho National Guard, Idaho Department of Lands train to prepare for fire season
    Idaho National Guard, Idaho Department of Lands train to prepare for fire season
    Idaho National Guard, Idaho Department of Lands train to prepare for fire season
    Idaho National Guard, Idaho Department of Lands train to prepare for fire season
    Idaho National Guard, Idaho Department of Lands train to prepare for fire season
    Idaho National Guard, Idaho Department of Lands train to prepare for fire season
    Idaho National Guard, Idaho Department of Lands train to prepare for fire season
    Idaho National Guard, Idaho Department of Lands train to prepare for fire season

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    Idaho National Guard
    wildland firefighting
    Idaho Department of Lands
    National Guard
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