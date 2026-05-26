U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard D. Marshall Jr., commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, speaks to U.S. Military Chaplains from across the joint force on Guam during a blessing ceremony for the construction site of the future Camp Blaz Chapel, MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, May 27, 2026. The chapel will be a place of worship for all service members, family members, and civilian employees at Camp Blaz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Little)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 00:34
|Photo ID:
|9717403
|VIRIN:
|260527-M-YQ372-1018
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|15.62 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Blaz Chapel breaks ground and recieves blessing. [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.