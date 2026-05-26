Date Taken: 03.06.2026 Date Posted: 05.29.2026 16:02 Photo ID: 9715610 VIRIN: 260529-F-WH802-1006 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.11 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

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This work, Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.