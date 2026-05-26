The heritage A-10C Thunderbolt II undergoes final preparation inside a hangar at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 6, 2025. Airmen from the 23d Maintenance Squadron completed the heritage paint project in less than a month. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 16:02
|Photo ID:
|9715610
|VIRIN:
|260529-F-WH802-1006
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration
No keywords found.