Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration

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The names of 11 Airmen from the 23d Maintenance Squadron are displayed on the side of an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 6, 2025. The Airmen dedicated extensive time and precision to transforming the aircraft as part of a heritage paint project. (Courtesy photo)