The names of 11 Airmen from the 23d Maintenance Squadron are displayed on the side of an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 6, 2025. The Airmen dedicated extensive time and precision to transforming the aircraft as part of a heritage paint project. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 16:02
|Photo ID:
|9715599
|VIRIN:
|260529-F-WH802-1005
|Resolution:
|1290x2796
|Size:
|268 KB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration
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