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    Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration [Image 5 of 6]

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    Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter 

    23rd Wing

    The names of 11 Airmen from the 23d Maintenance Squadron are displayed on the side of an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 6, 2025. The Airmen dedicated extensive time and precision to transforming the aircraft as part of a heritage paint project. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 16:02
    Photo ID: 9715599
    VIRIN: 260529-F-WH802-1005
    Resolution: 1290x2796
    Size: 268 KB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration
    Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration
    Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration
    Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration
    Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration
    Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration

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