(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter 

    23rd Wing

    The heritage A-10C Thunderbolt II is positioned on the flightline at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 28, 2026. The aircraft now displays the distinctive Flying Tigers-inspired paint scheme applied by 23d Maintenance Squadron Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Savannah Carpenter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 16:02
    Photo ID: 9715583
    VIRIN: 260428-F-WH802-1004
    Resolution: 6503x4335
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration
    Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration
    Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration
    Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration
    Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration
    Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery