Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration

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The heritage A-10C Thunderbolt II is positioned on the flightline at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 28, 2026. The aircraft now displays the distinctive Flying Tigers-inspired paint scheme applied by 23d Maintenance Squadron Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Savannah Carpenter)