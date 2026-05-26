A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 23d Fighter Group prepares the heritage A-10C Thunderbolt II for flight operations at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 28, 2026.. The aircraft reflects the 75th Fighter Squadron’s enduring connection to its World War II-era Flying Tigers heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Savannah Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 16:02
|Photo ID:
|9715572
|VIRIN:
|260428-F-WH802-1003
|Resolution:
|5845x3897
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration
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