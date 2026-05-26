Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration

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A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 23d Fighter Group prepares the heritage A-10C Thunderbolt II for flight operations at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 28, 2026.. The aircraft reflects the 75th Fighter Squadron’s enduring connection to its World War II-era Flying Tigers heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Savannah Carpenter)