Maintainers honor Flying Tiger heritage with A-10 paint restoration

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A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23d Maintenance Group prepares the heritage A-10C Thunderbolt II for flight at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 28, 2026. The aircraft remained fully mission-capable following the completion of its heritage paint project. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Savannah Carpenter)