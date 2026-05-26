William Dudley, a meteorologist at the U.S. Army Arctic Regions Test Center (ARTC) in Fort Greely, Alaska, visiting one of the eight national parks in Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9710406
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-KX591-2330
|Resolution:
|1170x1539
|Size:
|567.72 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Telling the ATEC Story [Image 3 of 3], by Sandra Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.