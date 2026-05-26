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    Telling the ATEC Story [Image 2 of 3]

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    Telling the ATEC Story

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Sandra Gibson 

    U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command

    William Dudley, a meteorologist at the U.S. Army Arctic Regions Test Center (ARTC) in Fort Greely, Alaska, visiting one of the eight national parks in Alaska.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 14:24
    Photo ID: 9710406
    VIRIN: 260501-A-KX591-2330
    Resolution: 1170x1539
    Size: 567.72 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Telling the ATEC Story [Image 3 of 3], by Sandra Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Telling the ATEC Story
    Telling the ATEC Story
    Telling the ATEC Story - William Dudley

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