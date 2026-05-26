(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration 5th Year Completion [Image 2 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration 5th Year Completion

    DEFIANCE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District team along with partners and stakeholders gathered to celebrate the 5th year completion date of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funded, Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration project, Defiance, Ohio, May 21, 2026. The project looks to inovate the way wetlands capture phosphorus and reduce the risk of harmful algal blooms in the Great Lakes. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 09:44
    Photo ID: 9709370
    VIRIN: 260521-A-VR700-1008
    Resolution: 4224x2816
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: DEFIANCE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration 5th Year Completion [Image 10 of 10], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration 5th Year Completion
    Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration 5th Year Completion
    Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration 5th Year Completion
    Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration 5th Year Completion
    Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration 5th Year Completion
    Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration 5th Year Completion
    Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration 5th Year Completion
    Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration 5th Year Completion
    Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration 5th Year Completion
    Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration 5th Year Completion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wetlands
    Defiance
    Buffalo District
    Phosphorus
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery