Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration 5th Year Completion

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The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District team along with partners and stakeholders gathered to celebrate the 5th year completion date of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funded, Phosphorus Optimal Wetland Demonstration project, Defiance, Ohio, May 21, 2026. The project looks to inovate the way wetlands capture phosphorus and reduce the risk of harmful algal blooms in the Great Lakes. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)