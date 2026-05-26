NSA Souda Bay May Command Quarters

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 12, 2026) Chrysoula Paidaraki, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay receives a Junior Local National of the Quarter, 2nd quarter FY 2026, plaque from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony onboard NSA Souda Bay, May 12, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)