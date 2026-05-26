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    NSA Souda Bay May Command Quarters [Image 10 of 12]

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    NSA Souda Bay May Command Quarters

    GREECE

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 12, 2026) Katerina Deligeorgi, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay receives a Senior Local National of the Quarter, 2nd quarter FY 2026, plaque from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony onboard NSA Souda Bay, May 12, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 06:44
    Photo ID: 9709083
    VIRIN: 260512-N-NO067-1053
    Resolution: 6107x4886
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay May Command Quarters [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NSA Souda Bay May Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay May Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay May Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay May Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay May Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay May Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay May Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay May Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay May Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay May Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay May Command Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay May Command Quarters

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    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

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