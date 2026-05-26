NSA Souda Bay May Command Quarters

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 12, 2026) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Davis, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony onboard NSA Souda Bay, May 12, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 06:44
|Photo ID:
|9709076
|VIRIN:
|260512-N-NO067-1012
|Resolution:
|5890x4712
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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