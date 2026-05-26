Space Cowboys Flight mission readiness

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U.S. Air Force space launch maintenance technicians assigned to the 2nd Space Launch Squadron “Space Cowboys” Flight lowers a Minotaur I rocket strongback back down at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 6, 2026. The Minotaur I rocket proof of loading operation was successfully executed, and the operation proved the strongback’s ability to stabilize the lift and utilize its sling rods to manage the weight of the rocket. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)