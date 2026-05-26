U.S. Air Force space launch maintenance technicians assigned to the 2nd Space Launch Squadron “Space Cowboys” Flight lowers a Minotaur I rocket strongback back down at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 6, 2026. The Minotaur I rocket proof of loading operation was successfully executed, and the operation proved the strongback’s ability to stabilize the lift and utilize its sling rods to manage the weight of the rocket. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 17:54
|Photo ID:
|9708248
|VIRIN:
|260506-X-DY416-1021
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Space Cowboys Flight mission readiness [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.