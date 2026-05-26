U.S. Air Force space launch maintenance technicians assigned to the 2nd Space Launch Squadron “Space Cowboys” Flight successfully lift a Minotaur I rocket within a Minotaur I strongback trailer container at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 6, 2026. This operation served as a practical hands-on training for 2 SLS technicians ensuring the integrity of equipment and procedures as launch cadence increases at the Vandenberg Spaceport and Test Range continue to increase. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 17:54
|Photo ID:
|9708246
|VIRIN:
|260506-X-DY416-1020
|Resolution:
|5240x3493
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Space Cowboys Flight mission readiness [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.