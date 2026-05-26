Space Cowboys Flight mission readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force space launch maintenance technicians assigned to the 2nd Space Launch Squadron “Space Cowboys” Flight successfully lift a Minotaur I rocket within a Minotaur I strongback trailer container at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 6, 2026. This operation served as a practical hands-on training for 2 SLS technicians ensuring the integrity of equipment and procedures as launch cadence increases at the Vandenberg Spaceport and Test Range continue to increase. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)