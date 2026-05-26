Space Cowboys Flight mission readiness

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U.S. Air Force space launch maintenance technicians assigned to the 2nd Space Launch Squadron “Space Cowboys” Flight attach sling rods into guides to secure a Minotaur I rocket body at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 5, 2026. The sling rods attach to a lifting beam that held the inert Minotaur I rocket body in place while lifting. The “Space Cowboys” Flight inspected each connecting rod and its bolts to ensure equipment integrity prior to lifting the strongback trailer. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)