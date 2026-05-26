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    Space Cowboys Flight mission readiness [Image 7 of 9]

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    Space Cowboys Flight mission readiness

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force space launch maintenance technicians assigned to the 2nd Space Launch Squadron “Space Cowboys” Flight attach sling rods into guides to secure a Minotaur I rocket body at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 5, 2026. The sling rods attach to a lifting beam that held the inert Minotaur I rocket body in place while lifting. The “Space Cowboys” Flight inspected each connecting rod and its bolts to ensure equipment integrity prior to lifting the strongback trailer. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 17:54
    Photo ID: 9708242
    VIRIN: 260505-X-DY416-1016
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Space Cowboys Flight mission readiness [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ussf
    2sls
    Sld 30
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    Minotaur I

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