U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter lifts off from an airfield in the Middle East for a scheduled flight. The Chinook is the Army's heavy-lift helicopter and its fastest. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 10:38
|Photo ID:
|9706771
|VIRIN:
|260526-D-A0839-1264
|Resolution:
|5920x3644
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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