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    Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery Memorial Day [Image 10 of 10]

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    Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery Memorial Day

    HENRI-CHAPELLE, LIèGE (WAL), BELGIUM

    05.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Members of the U.S. European Command joint service color guard march during the 2026 Memorial Day ceremony at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery in Henri-Chapelle, Belgium, May 23, 2026. Military honors were conducted throughout the event in remembrance of fallen American service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 08:51
    Photo ID: 9706482
    VIRIN: 260523-F-GL460-2543
    Resolution: 3976x4970
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: HENRI-CHAPELLE, LIèGE (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery Memorial Day [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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