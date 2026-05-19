Members of the U.S. European Command joint service color guard present the colors during the 2026 Memorial Day ceremony at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery in Henri-Chapelle, Belgium, May 23, 2026. The ceremony honored the sacrifices of nearly 8,000 American service members buried at the cemetery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 08:51
|Photo ID:
|9706472
|VIRIN:
|260523-F-GL460-2505
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|HENRI-CHAPELLE, LIèGE (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery Memorial Day [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.