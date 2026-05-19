Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery Memorial Day

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Members of the U.S. European Command joint service color guard present the colors during the 2026 Memorial Day ceremony at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery in Henri-Chapelle, Belgium, May 23, 2026. The ceremony honored the sacrifices of nearly 8,000 American service members buried at the cemetery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)