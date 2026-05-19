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    Aerial demonstrations from Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard during Los Angeles Fleet Week. [Image 1 of 3]

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    Aerial demonstrations from Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard during Los Angeles Fleet Week.

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class ROBERT HAGGARD 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Los Angeles Fire Department, Police Department, Sheriff’s Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard aircraft are featured in aerial demonstrations during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 25, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 1st Class R. Eugene Haggard.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 21:25
    Photo ID: 9705630
    VIRIN: 260525-N-UL798-1001
    Resolution: 1080x607
    Size: 160.22 KB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Aerial demonstrations from Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard during Los Angeles Fleet Week. [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 ROBERT HAGGARD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aerial demonstrations from Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard during Los Angeles Fleet Week.
    Aerial demonstrations from Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard during Los Angeles Fleet Week.
    Aerial demonstrations from Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard during Los Angeles Fleet Week.

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