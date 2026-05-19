Team Kirtland Attends 2026 Memorial Day Ceremony

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Col. Justin Secrest, 377th Air Base Wing and installation commander, low middle, retired Col. Megan Cornett, top middle, Lt. Col. Joseph Kamphuis, 150th Special Operations Wing Protestant chaplain, and Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Rapsavage, 377 ABW command chief master sergeant, attend the Memorial Day ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial, N.M., May 25, 2026. The national holiday serves as a solemn day of remembrance for American service members who lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angel Diaz)