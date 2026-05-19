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    Team Kirtland Attends 2026 Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

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    Team Kirtland Attends 2026 Memorial Day Ceremony

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Angel Diaz 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Col. Justin Secrest, 377th Air Base Wing and installation commander, low middle, retired Col. Megan Cornett, top middle, Lt. Col. Joseph Kamphuis, 150th Special Operations Wing Protestant chaplain, and Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Rapsavage, 377 ABW command chief master sergeant, attend the Memorial Day ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial, N.M., May 25, 2026. The national holiday serves as a solemn day of remembrance for American service members who lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angel Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 17:26
    Photo ID: 9705265
    VIRIN: 260525-F-KR177-1198
    Resolution: 4519x3007
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Kirtland Attends 2026 Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Kirtland Attends 2026 Memorial Day Ceremony
    Team Kirtland Attends 2026 Memorial Day Ceremony
    Team Kirtland Attends 2026 Memorial Day Ceremony

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