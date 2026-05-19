Team Kirtland Attends 2026 Memorial Day Ceremony

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Col. Justin Secrest, 377th Air Base Wing and installation commander, spoke on behalf of Team Kirtland to Albuquerque veterans, community leaders and members during the Memorial Day ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial, N.M., May 25, 2026. Memorial Day is dedicated to honor American service members who died while giving the ultimate sacrifice for their country. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angel Diaz)