Team Kirtland Attends 2026 Memorial Day Ceremony

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Junior Reserved Officer Training Corps members from across Albuquerque, hold the flags of the military branches and 50 states during the Memorial Day ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial, N.M., May 25, 2026. This ceremony honors the legacy and sacrifice of all U.S. military personnel who died during their service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angel Diaz)