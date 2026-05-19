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    Team Kirtland Attends 2026 Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

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    Team Kirtland Attends 2026 Memorial Day Ceremony

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Angel Diaz 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Junior Reserved Officer Training Corps members from across Albuquerque, hold the flags of the military branches and 50 states during the Memorial Day ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial, N.M., May 25, 2026. This ceremony honors the legacy and sacrifice of all U.S. military personnel who died during their service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angel Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 17:27
    Photo ID: 9705259
    VIRIN: 260525-F-KR177-1106
    Resolution: 4542x3016
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Kirtland Attends 2026 Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Kirtland Attends 2026 Memorial Day Ceremony
    Team Kirtland Attends 2026 Memorial Day Ceremony
    Team Kirtland Attends 2026 Memorial Day Ceremony

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