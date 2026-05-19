Junior Reserved Officer Training Corps members from across Albuquerque, hold the flags of the military branches and 50 states during the Memorial Day ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial, N.M., May 25, 2026. This ceremony honors the legacy and sacrifice of all U.S. military personnel who died during their service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angel Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 17:27
|Photo ID:
|9705259
|VIRIN:
|260525-F-KR177-1106
|Resolution:
|4542x3016
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Kirtland Attends 2026 Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.