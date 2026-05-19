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    Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness [Image 1 of 7]

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    Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Department of the Army Security Guards and Police Officers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton fired the M4 rifle and executed rapid transitions to the M17 pistol while wearing Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) protective masks during annual sustainment marksmanship training at Joint Base McGuire‑Dix‑Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 12, 2026. The live‑fire drills strengthens the installation’s readiness by ensuring security personnel remained proficient, certified and prepared to respond to threats under any conditions. DA Security Guards and Police Officers must complete annual weapons‑qualification requirements to maintain mission readiness and installation security. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 17:20
    Photo ID: 9704567
    VIRIN: 260512-A-LO645-1694
    Resolution: 4059x3168
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness [Image 7 of 7], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness
    Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness
    Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness
    Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness
    Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness
    Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness
    Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness

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    Fort Hamilton
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    Training and Readiness
    Directorate of Emeregency Services
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