Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness

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Department of the Army Security Guards and Police Officers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton fired the M4 rifle and executed rapid transitions to the M17 pistol while wearing Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) protective masks during annual sustainment marksmanship training at Joint Base McGuire‑Dix‑Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 12, 2026. The live‑fire drills strengthens the installation’s readiness by ensuring security personnel remained proficient, certified and prepared to respond to threats under any conditions. DA Security Guards and Police Officers must complete annual weapons‑qualification requirements to maintain mission readiness and installation security. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)