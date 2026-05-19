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    Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness [Image 4 of 7]

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    Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    A Department of the Army Police Officer assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton fired the M17 pistol during annual sustainment marksmanship training at Joint Base McGuire‑Dix‑Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 12, 2026. The live‑fire drills strengthen the installation’s readiness by ensuring security personnel remained proficient and capable of operating under contaminated‑environment conditions. DA Security Guards must complete annual weapons‑qualification requirements to maintain mission readiness and installation security. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 17:20
    Photo ID: 9704560
    VIRIN: 260512-A-LO645-4149
    Resolution: 4079x3168
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness [Image 7 of 7], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness
    Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness
    Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness
    Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness
    Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness
    Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness
    Fort Hamilton Security Forces Sharpen Weapons Skills to Strengthen Readiness

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    Fort Hamilton
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