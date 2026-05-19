Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, Brig. Gen. Craig M. Maceri, Commander of the D.C. National Guard’s Land Component Command (LCC); and Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CW5) Robert W. Gibson, Command Chief Warrant Officer (CCWO) for the D.C. National Guard, take a group photo with members of the D.C. National Guard's G1 following an awards and decorations presentation at the D.C. Armory, on May 24, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 16:21
|Photo ID:
|9704559
|VIRIN:
|260522-F-PL327-6854
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DCNG G1 Awards Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.