DCNG G1 Awards Ceremony

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Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, Brig. Gen. Craig M. Maceri, Commander of the D.C. National Guard’s Land Component Command (LCC); and Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CW5) Robert W. Gibson, Command Chief Warrant Officer (CCWO) for the D.C. National Guard, take a group photo with members of the D.C. National Guard's G1 following an awards and decorations presentation at the D.C. Armory, on May 24, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)