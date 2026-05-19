DCNG G1 Awards Ceremony

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Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, presents the Defense Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Tyson Mele, Lt. Col. George Long, Maj. Lujan Strickland, and Sgt. Maj. Kerry Devlin during a ceremony at the D.C. Armory on May 22, 2026. The ceremony was attended by Brig. Gen. Craig M. Maceri, Commander of the D.C. National Guard’s Land Component Command (LCC); Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CW5) Robert W. Gibson, Command Chief Warrant Officer (CCWO) for the D.C. National Guard; and other senior leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)