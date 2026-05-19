DCNG G1 Awards Ceremony

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Brig. Gen. Craig M. Maceri, Commander of the D.C. National Guard’s Land Component Command (LCC), presents the Commendation Medal to Maj. Lujan Strickland at the D.C. Armory on May 22, 2026. The ceremony was attended by Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CW5) Robert W. Gibson, Command Chief Warrant Officer (CCWO) for the D.C. National Guard, and other senior leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)