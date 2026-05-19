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    DCNG G1 Awards Ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

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    DCNG G1 Awards Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Craig M. Maceri, Commander of the D.C. National Guard’s Land Component Command (LCC), presents the Commendation Medal to Maj. Lujan Strickland at the D.C. Armory on May 22, 2026. The ceremony was attended by Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CW5) Robert W. Gibson, Command Chief Warrant Officer (CCWO) for the D.C. National Guard, and other senior leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 16:21
    Photo ID: 9704555
    VIRIN: 260522-F-PL327-5633
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DCNG G1 Awards Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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