DCNG G1 Awards Ceremony

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Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, presents the Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal to Sgt. 1st Class Lovenia Defan during a ceremony at the D.C. Armory on May 22, 2026. The ceremony was attended by Brig. Gen. Craig M. Maceri, Commander of the D.C. National Guard’s Land Component Command (LCC); Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CW5) Robert W. Gibson, Command Chief Warrant Officer (CCWO) for the D.C. National Guard; and other senior leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)