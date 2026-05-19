Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, presents the Legion of Merit to Col. Amy L. Cartmell during a ceremony at the D.C. Armory on May 22, 2026. The ceremony was attended by Brig. Gen. Craig M. Maceri, Commander of the D.C. National Guard’s Land Component Command (LCC); Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CW5) Robert W. Gibson, Command Chief Warrant Officer (CCWO) for the D.C. National Guard; and other senior leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2026 16:21
|Photo ID:
|9704550
|VIRIN:
|260522-F-PL327-1232
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DCNG G1 Awards Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.